Veterans receiving vaccine at VA

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Over 750 doses of the Maderna Vaccine was administered Saturday at the Iowa City VA to veterans 75 and older, or veterans with an underlying health condition.

The VA said it gets about 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine each week. Those running the VA said it’s a federal agency, therefore they used the CDC guidelines instead of the state. This group would otherwise be part of the second phase of vaccines and would need to wait until healthcare workers and people living in care facilities get a vaccine.

“This walk-in was a nice way to get to more veterans,” said Executive Director Judy Johnson-Mekota. “As we get more vaccines, we will be able to hold more evenings and weekend clinics.”

Johnson-Mekota said it was an exciting moment to start giving vaccines to this group. She said many of them have been isolated since the pandemic began.

“You can feel the enthusiasm here,” she said. It gives them something to look forward to.”

It was those small conversations and being around people that some veterans said they missed.

“I miss being around people,” said Marvin Fritz. “I would like to talk to people again.”

Fritz, an 87-year-old Air Force Veteran, said he and his wife have remained in their home since the pandemic started. They have even had their groceries delivered.

“It has worked so far,” he said. “We haven’t killed each other yet.”

Fritz viewed this shot as the first step towards being able to leave the house, and socialize once more.

“I’m very glad I got it,” he said. “I wish I had gotten it sooner.

Veterans wanting to sign up to get the vaccine should head to this website. www.iowacityva.gov

