Total COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 400 for first time since early October

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The total number of people hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus in Iowa has fallen below 400 after spending over three and a half months above that level, new state data shows on Sunday.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 847 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the same time on Saturday morning. Overall, 312,811 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic. A total of 274,103 people are considered recovered, an increase of 914.

One additional death due to COVID-19 was reported to the state in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 4,488 people in Iowa.

382 people are hospitalized in Iowa due to the virus, a net decrease of 37 since the last report on Saturday. That is the lowest total hospitalization number since October 5, 2020. Iowa saw a total of 109 days in a row in this stretch of at least 400 patients hospitalized at the same time with COVID-19. The previous longest run of days above 400 patients was six, in early May.

Iowa’s hospitals were at the maximum thus far at 1,527 patients on November 18, 2020.

79 of those people are in intensive care units, a net increase of three. 36 patients required the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of two. 51 newly-admitted patients were recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period, lower than the previous period’s 64 people.

An additional 2,751 people had test results reported by public and private labs over the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 30.8%, somewhat higher than the previous day’s 29.0%. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that it uses the number of people tested, not the overall number of tests including people who have been repeatedly tested.

A total of 1,447,213 people in Iowa have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

The state did not update its vaccination data as of Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.