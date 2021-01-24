Advertisement

Taft Middle School students heading to Future City Competition National Finals after Saturday win

Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Lunar Domum team, a group of students from Taft Middle School, are heading to the Future City Competition National Finals after winning the regional competition on Saturday.

The Lunar Domum team, a group of students from Taft Middle School in Cedar Rapids took first-place in the Future Cities regional competition.

The DiscoverE’s Future City Competition is a non profit educational program that asks students to imagine and design future cities.

This year, 31 teams of middle school students from Iowa created “future cities on the moon,” with the five finalists presenting their cities to judges over Zoom on Saturday, including scientists in the community, like KCRG-TV9 meteorologist Kalie Pluchel.

Students told her how they’d protect citizens from natural events on the moon.

The Lunar Domum team, a group of students from Taft Middle School in Cedar Rapids, created this model "future city on the moon."

“I think one thing that could help protect against things including things like solar flares and radiation is the technology called the water wall. This basically covers the walls of the room which will protect them from solar flare. So weather forecasters would alert citizens if a solar flare will be occurring,” said one contestant.

The Future City Competition National Finals are set to take place on April 7, 2021.

