Iowa County dispatchers help caller deliver baby

Baby Graphic
Baby Graphic(AP Images)
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two Iowa County Dispatchers helped a father deliver a baby on Sunday.

According to a post on the Iowa County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Dispatchers Jaime Ochs and Makayla Coon were able to guide the dad with instructions over the phone so he could help the mother deliver the baby.

The Sheriff’s Office says Ochs is a seasoned dispatcher and Coon has been on the job five months and is still training.

“Iowa County has some of the best Dispatchers in the state,” the post says.

