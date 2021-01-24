Impactful winter storm on Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Into early Monday, a powerful winter storm pushes into the state from the southern plains, prompting Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories to be issued across a large portion of the state.

An impactful winter storm will bring heavy snow to Iowa on Monday, prompting Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the southern two-thirds of the state. (KCRG)

Look for snow to start falling around daybreak in far southern Iowa, pushing northeast through the morning. Expect snow to start by mid to late morning in the Cedar Rapids and Waterloo areas. It could be early afternoon before snow reaches the Dubuque area. One tricky thing with this storm system is dry air in the region may evaporate snow aloft at first, so it could take some time for snow to reach the ground even though it will appear on radar throughout the morning. It looks like this system has enough moisture to win out over the dry air fairly quickly, but depending how long it takes for snow to stop evaporating and reach the ground will play into our snowfall totals in the end.

Snow will be likely throughout the day Monday. Accumulation in the morning is expected to be rather light with the heaviest snow expected in the afternoon and evening. Snowfall rates up to 1″ an hour are possible at times and these heavy snow bands will lead to locally higher snowfall totals.

Areas along and south of Highway 20 will be most likely to see accumulating snow from this system with the heaviest snow falling along the I-80 corridor and south. This is the area where there is the potential for 8-12″ and is also the most likely area to see a wintry mix along with the snow at times. There will be a sharp gradient to the north of this with Cedar Rapids likely seeing 4-8″ and both the Waterloo and Dubuque areas forecast to see 2-4″ of new snowfall accumulation. It is important to remember that a small shift in the track of the low will lead to greatly different totals for your area, so check back for the forecast in the morning as well.

Heavy snow is expected as an impactful winter storm pushes through Iowa on Monday. (KCRG)

The morning commute will be somewhat affected, especially across the south but the evening commute will certainly be affected by the ongoing snow. Expect road conditions to remain poor for most of the day due to the rate of snowfall accumulation. Additionally, winds from 15 to 25 mph, and gusting slightly higher, will cause some blowing and drifting of snow. Please consider rescheduling travel on Monday, if possible.

Snow lingers through Tuesday morning before exiting the area.

