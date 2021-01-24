Advertisement

Dozens brave the cold for Amana Colonies Winterfest

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST
AMANA-Iowa (KCRG) The Amana Colonies held its annual WinterFest on Saturday, with many of its traditional events.

Organizers say many of the traditional activities are already outdoors and socially distanced, making them easy to adapt for COVID-19 guidelines.

People gathered to eat chili, and participate in the Great Amana Ham Put, Wreath Toss, Turkey Bowling and Snow Ball throwing. The Millstream Brewery, Ox Yoke Inn’s, and White Cross Cellar all held special events where visitors could get a bite to eat and play games or listen to live music.

“This is the most normal thing we’ve done all year so far,” says event and social media manager Elise Heitmann. “So we’ve got some indoor areas where people are wearing masks, and then in the stores obviously masks are required, but it’s really very COVID safe. We’ve got sanitizer by the food, other than that you don’t really have to touch anything or be near other people if you don’t want.”

The Amana Colonies will be holding more events for Valentines day, and is looking forward to hosting more events this spring.

