Advertisement

Des Moines-area man arrested after police say he beat his roommate

Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (AP) -An Iowa man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he severely beat his roommate.

Pleasant Hill Police said officers found 30-year-old Dezrien Vance covered in blood when they responded to a reported fight. Inside the apartment, the victim was lying unconscious on the floor in a pool of blood.

Court documents say Vance threw the victim to the ground and kicked the victim in the head.

He also hit the victim with a vacuum cleaner hard enough to break the vacuum and hit the victim with a frying pan hard enough to dent the pan.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file photo
Cedar Rapids Police break up brawl at Walmart on southwest side
A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning, issued by the National Weather Service, which...
Calm Sunday before heavy snow returns Monday
Ames police have identified 21-year-old Olivia Chutich as the Iowa State student found dead...
Police identify Iowa State student found dead near sorority
Expected snowfall amounts for Saturday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Snow develops late Saturday, slick roads expected
file photo
Cedar Rapids Police investigating attempted ATM theft

Latest News

An impactful winter storm will bring heavy snow to Iowa on Monday, prompting Winter Storm...
Impactful winter storm on Monday
Baby Graphic
Iowa County dispatchers help caller deliver baby
Hazel L. Ivy, age 29, of Galesburg, Illinois
Galesburg mother charged with first-degree murder in 7-year-old daughter’s death
Cedar Rapids police investigating attempted ATM machine theft
Cedar Rapids police investigating attempted ATM machine theft