Des Moines-area man arrested after police say he beat his roommate

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (AP) -An Iowa man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he severely beat his roommate.



Pleasant Hill Police said officers found 30-year-old Dezrien Vance covered in blood when they responded to a reported fight. Inside the apartment, the victim was lying unconscious on the floor in a pool of blood.

Court documents say Vance threw the victim to the ground and kicked the victim in the head.

He also hit the victim with a vacuum cleaner hard enough to break the vacuum and hit the victim with a frying pan hard enough to dent the pan.

