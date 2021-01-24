Cedar Rapids police say officer bit by suspect while breaking up fight at Walmart

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids police say a suspect assaulted a Walmart employee and bit an officer after police responded to a fight at the Walmart on the southwest side on Saturday.

Authorities say they were initially alerted that two individuals were arguing and running after each other inside the store.

When officers arrived, they located the individuals in the parking lot outside of the store.

Police say that as one of the officers was speaking with the individual, the other individual involved, identified as Timothy Dwayne Christmas, 18, approached and attempted to fight the individual that the officer was speaking with.

The officer called for additional police backup and was able to keep the two separated.

Police say Christmas walked away and went back into the store.

When the backup officers arrived and went inside to locate Christmas, a Walmart employee indicated that he had been punched in the face by Christmas, who was now yelling inside the store.

Authorities say officers found Christmas and attempted to arrest him for the assault, but say he resisted arrest and assaulted several officers attempting to take him into custody.

Police say one of the officers was bitten by Christmas and had a serious hand injury.

Christmas was arrested for Assault on a Police Officer Causing Injury, two counts of Assault on a Police Officer, Assault, and Interference with Official Acts.

According to police, Christmas’ mother, Kevetta Jazonna McPhan, 37, also became involved in the incident and was arrested for Assault on a Police Officer and Interference with Official Acts.

Authorities say Timothy Dwayne Christmas, 18, assaulted a Walmart employee and bite a police officer during an incident at Walmart on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Saturday, January 24, 2021. (Linn County Jail)

Kevetta Jazonna McPhan, 37, was arrested by Cedar Rapids police for Assault on a Police Officer and Interference with Official Acts during an incident involving her son at the Walmart on the southwest side on Saturday, January 24, 2021. (Linn County Jail)

