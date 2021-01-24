Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police investigating attempted ATM theft

Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft earlier this week.

At 4:40 A.M. on Thursday, January 21st, police responded to an alarm at the Farmers State Bank at 399 Edgewood Road NW.

When officers arrived, they discovered that someone had attempted to steal an ATM by wrapping chains around the machine.

Police say the suspect truck that was involved also hit a car in the parking lot.

Authorities say the ATM moved several feet from where it was normally positioned.

Police believe the vehicle involved was a stolen truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

