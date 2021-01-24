Calm Sunday before heavy snow returns Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some residual light snow or light freezing drizzle will be possible on Sunday morning, with the most likely area in the south.

After that, attention turns toward a significant winter storm on Monday morning into Tuesday. Ahead of it, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for areas along and south of U.S. Highway 20, with a few counties already upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning as of Sunday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning, issued by the National Weather Service, which goes into effect on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (KCRG)

Snow will begin to fall in the southern parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area during the morning hours, near or just after daybreak. It will spread to the north through the morning, but will be fighting against some dry air in place. Eventually, though, the moisture will win out, spreading the snow toward the Highway 20 corridor by the late morning into the early afternoon.

The bottom line is that the morning commute will likely be affected in the morning, especially across the south. The evening commute will certainly be affected by the ongoing snow.

The biggest impacts will likely be along and south of Highway 20, with greatest snowfall totals occurring along and south of Interstate 80. There, 8-12″ will be possible. A band from Tama to Cedar Rapids to Maquoketa will see 4-8″, a 2-4″ band along the Highway 20 corridor, and a trace to 2″ north of that.

Expected snowfall amounts for Monday, Jan. 25, through early Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (KCRG)

Expect road conditions to remain poor for most of the day due to the rate of snowfall accumulation. Additionally, winds from 15 to 25 mph, and gusting slightly higher, will cause some blowing and drifting of snow. Please consider rescheduling travel on Monday, if possible.

A lesser chance for lighter snow exists on Wednesday, then some calmer weather for a few days.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.