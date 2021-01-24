Advertisement

Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday will formally reinstate COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-U.S. travelers from Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom and 26 other European countries that allow travel across open borders, according to two White House officials.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the order, also confirmed Sunday that South Africa would be added to the restricted list because of concerns about a variant of the virus that has spread beyond that nation.

Biden is reversing an order from President Donald Trump in his final days in office that called for the relaxation of the travel restrictions as of Tuesday.

The decision to reverse the order is not surprising, but the addition of South Africa to the restricted travel list highlights the new administration’s concern about mutations in the virus.

The South Africa variant has not been discovered in the United States, but another variant — originating in the United Kingdom — has been detected in several states.

Reuters was first to report Biden’s decision to add South Africa to the list.

Biden last week issued an executive order directing federal agencies to require international air travelers to quarantine upon U.S. arrival. The order also requires that all U.S.-bound passengers ages 2 and above get negative COVID-19 test results within three days before traveling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file photo
Cedar Rapids Police break up brawl at Walmart on southwest side
A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning, issued by the National Weather Service, which...
Calm Sunday before heavy snow returns Monday
Ames police have identified 21-year-old Olivia Chutich as the Iowa State student found dead...
Police identify Iowa State student found dead near sorority
Expected snowfall amounts for Saturday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Snow develops late Saturday, slick roads expected
file photo
Cedar Rapids Police investigating attempted ATM theft

Latest News

In this Dec. 18, 2020 file photo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his...
Mexico’s president says he’s tested positive for COVID-19
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) fumbles after being hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jordan...
Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl
Des Moines-area man arrested after police say he beat his roommate
An impactful winter storm will bring heavy snow to Iowa on Monday, prompting Winter Storm...
Impactful winter storm on Monday