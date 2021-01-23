Advertisement

Winter is back

By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The cold has arrived and now we await some snow. Tonight it’s all about the cold. Arctic high pressure keeps the sky clear and the wind light dropping lows below zero. Saturday clouds increase and during the evening snow develops. 2-4″ is possible Cedar Rapids and north with Tr-2″ south. Snow ends Sunday getting us set up for a second storm on Monday. Additional snow chances develop on Wednesday. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

