Two hospitalized after three-car accident in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -Two men were sent to the hospital after a three-car accident in Black Hawk County on Friday evening.

At 5:53 P.M., emergency crews were called to a three vehicle accident in the 11000 block of La Porte Rd.

Officials say a Chevrolet truck was stopped and waiting for oncoming traffic to pass before turning east.

A Ram truck was waiting for the Chevrolet truck to turn when it was struck from the rear by a Mitsubishi car traveling south. The Ram truck was pushed into the Chevrolet truck.

All three vehicles were driven by adult males from La Porte City.

The drivers of the Ram and Mitsubishi were transported to Mercy One Waterloo with unknown injuries.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the La Porte City Fire Department and Ambulances, La Porte City Police Department, and Mercy One Ambulance.

