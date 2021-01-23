Snow develops late Saturday, slick roads expected

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow returns to our forecast on Saturday, but most areas will stay dry until later in the afternoon and evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas north of Highway 20. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Allamakee, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Clayton, Crawford (WI), Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grant (WI), Howard, and Winneshiek Counties.

Snow develops first north of Highway 20, which could begin as early as mid-afternoon. The bulk of the snow holds off for the rest of eastern Iowa until after dark. Road conditions could start to become poor at that time, with temperatures cold enough for snow to stick immediately.

The heaviest snowfall totals appear to be generally north of Highway 30, where 2 to 4 inches are possible. South of that line, a trace to 2 inches is possible.

Expected snowfall amounts for Saturday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (KCRG)

A brief break will be found late Sunday into early Monday, when a more substantial storm system approaches. This brings with it the risk for moderate to heavy snowfall later on Monday into early Tuesday, more likely south of Highway 20 this time. However, the exact track of the storm is still something of a question. Also, early indications are that the northern edge of the area of snow could cutoff sharply, causing a big change in accumulations over a small area. Stay tuned for more updates.

Light snow chances continue to midweek, before another break in the action toward the end of it.

