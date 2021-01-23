Advertisement

Several rounds of winter weather

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Light snow continues to fall across the area this evening, lasting overnight before pushing east and coming to an end Sunday morning. The heaviest snow is still expected to fall north of Highway 30 where 2-4″ of new accumulation is possible. Further south, look for a trace to 2″ of accumulation.

The break from snow Sunday afternoon will be brief as a second system looks to move in overnight into Monday. This system looks to have the largest impacts mainly south of Highway 20 and brings more moderate to heavy snowfall with it along with the chance for a wintry mix in southern Iowa.  

The active weather pattern continues into the week with several more small snow chances in the forecast.

