Pandemic forcing local breweries to make adjustments

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The pandemic is forcing some Iowa breweries to get creative to get products to market. With fewer people out at bars and restaurants, keg sales for draft beer is way down, but alcohol sales overall are booming.

Like many bars and restaurants, the taproom at Kalona Brewing Company isn’t as packed as it was pre-pandemic. That means filling up fewer pints from kegs.

“With all of our keg volume down because of the restaurant and bar closures, all of the can sales are going up,” said Lucas Gibson with Kalona Brewing Company. “So we’re actually packaging more in can.”

Kalona Brewery isn’t alone, but with so many brewers filling up cans, there’s now a shortage. “We’ve been having to get smaller quantities and longer lead times,” added Gibson.

So they shop around for cans and sometime share supplies with other local breweries “We’re kind of all in this together,” said Gibson. “So we want to keep our industry going.”

While off site sales are helping the beer industry from going flat. Leaders with the Iowa Brewers Guild say breweries make their best profits in house.

“If you’re going to go pickup beer, why not go into a tap room,” said Kelsey Seay, with the Iowa Brewers Guild. “Why not pickup something from their crowler or growler and take that to go.”

“Everything else after that you’re adding cost,” added Gibson. “Delivery of kegs, delivery of cans, sales people.”

So breweries are saying cheers to a better 2021, where they hope people will soon feel comfortable enjoying a cold one in person again.

