Overall hospital, intensive care unit usage for COVID-19 continues decline

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The general trend of decreasing hospital usage related to the novel coronavirus continued on Saturday, according to state data.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 1,368 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which now stands at 311,964. 273,189 people are considered recovered from the disease.

An additional nine people who died from COVID-19 were reported to state officials in the last 24 hours. 4,487 people have died in Iowa since the start of the pandemic.

419 people were hospitalized due to the virus in Iowa, a net decrease of 31 since the same time on Friday morning. 76 of those people were in intensive care units, a net decrease of 13. 38 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of four. 64 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals during the 24-hour reporting period, similar to Friday morning’s report of 64 during that period.

An additional 4,716 people had test results reported by public and private labs over the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 29.0%, somewhat lower than the previous day’s 32.2%. The positivity rate computed using this method may differ from the number on the state’s coronavirus dashboard, due to the fact that it uses the number of people tested, not the overall number of tests including people who have been repeatedly tested.

A total of 1,444,462 people in Iowa have been tested since the start of the pandemic.

The state did not update its vaccination data as of Saturday morning.

