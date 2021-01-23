Nursing students and professors at Mount Mercy get COVID-19 vaccines

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Allison Crees, a sophomore at Mount Mercy studying nursing, says after testing positive for COVID-19 last October, her chance to get vaccinated came as a major relief. ”It was a moderate case, I had pretty much every symptom, I was down for a good two weeks. And it was kinda scary, not knowing exactly what was going to happen.”

Crees was one of several Mount Mercy University faculty and students who got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. More than 13,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in Linn County so far.

Lydia Christoffersen is a nursing professor at Mount Mercy. She says getting the vaccine felt like a ‘monumental moment,” and that she feels by getting the vaccine, she’s helping to create a safer environment. ”I trust the science, I trust our CDC, everybody that put all the hard work into rolling this out fast. So as soon as it was available to me I hopped on, and I think that’s keeping everyone else safe,” says Christoffersen.

Christoffersen says her advice to her students, and anyone able to get the vaccine, ”Go get vaccinated. Go out there and get it done. You do it for your patients, your families, everyone else that’s out there.”

