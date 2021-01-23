Advertisement

Kennedy High School students allowed to attend games again

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday night looked a little closer to normal at Kennedy High School’s basketball games as students were allowed to attend in person for the first week back since the August Derecho.

30-seniors were allowed to attend. All of them had to wear masks and stay socially distant, but parents said it was what their athletes needed.

“I think the socialization part was missing,” said Karen Knight, mother of Kennedy Basketball player Tori Knight. “High School students need that face-to-face interaction.”

Seniors told me they missed socializing with classmates while repairs to the school were made. The school hadn’t been open since March because of COVID-19, and the derecho forced them to learn online for the start of the 2021 school year.

“Not being able to look over and see a classmate was hard,” said Kennedy Senior Braden Hoyer. “I had a hard time keeping my camera on too. That happened a lot.”

Hoyer said he didn’t expect his senior year to look like this, but being able to cheer his friends on as they played was a little sense of normalcy.

“The biggest priority for me was to keep distance and stay safe,” he said.

