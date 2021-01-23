Advertisement

Experts warn against flushing ‘flushable’ wipes

By KCCI
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:52 AM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Some wastewater experts say that what suppliers call “flushable” wipes may actually not live up to their name.

According to television station KCCI, the flushable wipes for adults can cause issues in the sewer pipes once they leave your homes. Larry Hare, with the Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority, said that he’s seen an increase in clogged pipes during the ongoing pandemic with people spending more time at home.

Hare said that some flushable wipes can take months to break down if at all. Toilet paper, on the other hand, breaks apart quickly in water.

The Des Moines MWRA keeps a list of items that you should avoid flushing on their website.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

