Cedar Rapids Police break up brawl at Walmart on southwest side

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids police arrested two suspects after breaking up a fight at Walmart on Saturday afternoon.

At 3:30 P.M., officers responded to a fight reported at Walmart on the southwest side.

Authorities say one officer on scene managed to separate the parties involved.

Police say one of the subjects involved assaulted a Walmart employee. When an officer attempted to contact that suspect, police say they resisted and assaulted officers.

Authorities say the suspect’s mother was present, tried to interfere with officers and assaulted an officer.

One officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The two suspects were then arrested.

Police say no further information is available at this time.

