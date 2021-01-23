Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police break up brawl at Walmart on southwest side

file photo
file photo(KGWN)
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids police arrested two suspects after breaking up a fight at Walmart on Saturday afternoon.

At 3:30 P.M., officers responded to a fight reported at Walmart on the southwest side.

Authorities say one officer on scene managed to separate the parties involved.

Police say one of the subjects involved assaulted a Walmart employee. When an officer attempted to contact that suspect, police say they resisted and assaulted officers.

Authorities say the suspect’s mother was present, tried to interfere with officers and assaulted an officer.

One officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The two suspects were then arrested.

Police say no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning, issued by the National Weather Service, which...
Calm Sunday before heavy snow returns Monday
Ames police have identified 21-year-old Olivia Chutich as the Iowa State student found dead...
Police identify Iowa State student found dead near sorority
Expected snowfall amounts for Saturday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Snow develops late Saturday, slick roads expected
file photo
Cedar Rapids Police investigating attempted ATM theft

Latest News

Des Moines-area man arrested after police say he beat his roommate
An impactful winter storm will bring heavy snow to Iowa on Monday, prompting Winter Storm...
Impactful winter storm on Monday
Baby Graphic
Iowa County dispatchers help caller deliver baby
Hazel L. Ivy, age 29, of Galesburg, Illinois
Galesburg mother charged with first-degree murder in 7-year-old daughter’s death
Cedar Rapids police investigating attempted ATM machine theft
Cedar Rapids police investigating attempted ATM machine theft