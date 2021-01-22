Two arrested in 2019 Cedar Rapids shooting death staged to look like a suicide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two suspects have been arrested for the 2019 shooting death of Randal Campbell, which investigators say was staged to look like a suicide, Cedar Rapids Police announced on Friday.

On the morning of June 21, 2019, Cedar Rapids police were called to 1834 Hamilton Street SW for a reported suicide.

When officers arrived, they found Randal Joseph Campbell, 44, deceased with an air rifle positioned on his lap and torso.

After an ongoing investigation, Cedar Rapids Police determined the crime scene had been staged to look like a suicide.

Investigators say Joshua Kennieth Conklin, 28, shot Campbell at close range with an air rifle, with the pellet from the gun going through Campbell’s right eye, killing him.

Investigators also learned that Conklin had been living in a detached garage at 1834 Hamilton Street SW and had a recent conflict with Campbell’s mother, who owned the residence.

Conklin was captured on video surveillance near the detached garage leaving the crime scene with his girlfriend, Felisha Ann Marie Campbell, 26.

Investigators later determined that Conklin was previously in possession of the air rifle, owned the air rifle, and admitted that he knew the air rifle could kill animals. Conklin’s fingerprints were also found on the air rifle.

Conklin is accused of knowingly altering or disguising physical evidence which would have been admissible in the trial and/or furnished false information with the intent it be used in the trial for the prosecution of the homicide of Campbell.

Felisha Campbell is accused of conspiring with Conklin to obstruct the investigation. Authorities say she was present when Conklin shot Campbell, who was also her uncle.

Campbell admitted to investigators that she suggested to Conklin to stage the crime scene to look like a suicide. Authorities say she initially lied to investigators about Conklin and her involvement, but ultimately admitted that Conklin shot Campbell to death and returned to the scene to leave the air rifle behind and stage the crime as a suicide.

Conklin was already incarcerated at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility on unrelated charges when the Cedar Rapids Police Department submitted a warrant request to the Linn County Attorney’s Office on July 27, 2020. He’s being charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Obstructing Prosecution for his role in Campbell’s death.

Conklin was transferred to the Linn County Jail on Friday for the charges.

Felisha Campbell was arrested for Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony and Accessory after the Fact on December 21, 2020.

She was arrested following a police pursuit in which she attempted to elude officers in a stolen vehicle. An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop at 1:24 A.M. near 3rd Avenue and Park Court SE, but the driver refused to stop. Officers were able to disable the suspect vehicle with stop sticks and arrest Campbell near the Menards parking lot off of Highway 100 in Marion.

Felisha Campbell was charged with Theft-2nd Degree, Driving While Barred, Felony Eluding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana, Carrying Weapons, Speeding, Disobedience to Traffic Control Device, along with the outstanding warrants.

Felisha Campbell remains incarcerated at the Linn County Jail.

