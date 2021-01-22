Police identify Iowa State student found dead near sorority

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) -UPDATE: Ames police have named 21-year-old Olivia Chutich as the Iowa State student found dead on Friday Morning, according to KSTP in Saint Paul. Chutich is daughter of Allina Health CEO Dr. Penny Wheeler and Minnesota State Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich.

In a statement, Chutich’s parents said, “It is with great sadness that we confirm that Olivia Chutich, our beloved daughter, died in Ames, Iowa. Olivia was the light of our lives. We ask for privacy as we grieve this unimaginable loss. Thank you.”

Ames police have identified 21-year-old Olivia Chutich as the Iowa State student found dead near a sorority on Friday, January 22, 2021. (KSTP)

Police are investigating the death of an Iowa State student found dead in the parking lot of a sorority on Friday morning.

At 9:49 A.M., the Ames Police Department responded to a call of a 21-year-old female found unconscious near the Delta Delta Sorority at 302 Ash Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered her on the ground of the parking lot. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Authorities say she is a student at Iowa State University, but are withholding her name pending notification of the family.

Police are canvassing the area and conducting follow-up interviews. Authorities say that, at this time, there does not appear to be any threat to the community. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ames Police Department at239-5133 or the anonymous tip line 239-5533.

You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.

PRESS RELEASE- Ames Police Investigate Death



Call Ames Police at 239-5133, tip line at 239-5533 or https://t.co/aXh5VFkaQ1 pic.twitter.com/H1anHo7GTn — Ames Police (@AmesPolice) January 22, 2021

Angie Hunt, Iowa State University’s news service director, provided the following statement from the university to WOI in Des Moines: “The Iowa State community is saddened to learn of the death of one of our students. Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time. ISU is cooperating with the Ames Police Department, which is leading the investigation. The university is providing support and resources for students who are impacted.”

The woman was last seen late Thursday night and Ames police Cmdr. Jason Tuttle said foul play is not suspected at this time, according to the Des Moines Register.

“It’s heartbreaking because we know there are families that have to deal with this,” Tuttle said. “Our job is to bring some sort of resolution to them and put all the pieces of the puzzle together.”

