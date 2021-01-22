Advertisement

Giraffe calf born at Blank Park Zoo

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Blank Park Zoo on Monday announced the birth of a giraffe calf.

President and CEO of the zoo Anne Shimerdla said the calf appears to be healthy and quickly passed all the major milestones, including learning to stand and walk within an hour of birth.

Zookeepers determined the male calf to be six feet tall and 125 lbs.

Skye, the calf’s mother, is a six-year-old giraffe who has lived at the zoo since 2015.

Blank Park Zoo plans to release several possible names and will ask for the public to vote on their favorite beginning January 28.

For more information visit Blank Park Zoo’s website.

