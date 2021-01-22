Dubuque County Jail reporting COVID-19 outbreak

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -The Dubuque County Jail is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak among inmates and staff.

On Friday, January 15th, an inmate in the Jail’s Housing Unit #4 tested positive for COVID after experiencing symptoms. His tests results came back as positive the following Monday.

On Sunday, January 17th, an inmate in Housing Unit #3 was taken to the hospital after experiencing chest pains. He tested positive for COVID the same day.

Due to the confirmed test in House Unit #3, the entire housing unit was tested for COVID on Tuesday, January 19th, with the 20 tests being administered for the unit. Out of those 20 tests, two were positive, 17 came back negative and one test result has not been returned yet.

Because of the positive test in Housing Unit #4, the entire pod was tested on Thursday, January 21st (authorities say delay in testing was due to having to wait for more test kits to be delivered). A total of 28 tests were administered. Out of those 28 tests, 15 were positive, nine were negative, and four test results are still pending.

The Jail is also reporting two positive cases among staff members. Test results for an additional staffer are still pending.

The Jail says they will provide more information to the public as soon as it becomes available.

