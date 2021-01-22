Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Community School District health care workers receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Healthcare service providers for the Cedar Rapids Community School District received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

School healthcare providers are part of Phase 1A of Iowa’s vaccine distribution plan.

Remaining employees in the district will receive the vaccine as part of Phase 1B.

Gov. Reynolds outlined the state’s plan for Phase 1B of vaccine distribution on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file photo
Cedar Rapids Police break up brawl at Walmart on southwest side
A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning, issued by the National Weather Service, which...
Calm Sunday before heavy snow returns Monday
Ames police have identified 21-year-old Olivia Chutich as the Iowa State student found dead...
Police identify Iowa State student found dead near sorority
Expected snowfall amounts for Saturday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Snow develops late Saturday, slick roads expected
file photo
Cedar Rapids Police investigating attempted ATM theft

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute...
Fauci says vaccine goal would cover 67 million
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
2 in 5 Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 400 for first time since early October
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
US passes 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19