Cedar Rapids Community School District health care workers receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Healthcare service providers for the Cedar Rapids Community School District received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

School healthcare providers are part of Phase 1A of Iowa’s vaccine distribution plan.

Remaining employees in the district will receive the vaccine as part of Phase 1B.

Gov. Reynolds outlined the state’s plan for Phase 1B of vaccine distribution on Thursday.

