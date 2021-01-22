33 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,319 cases reported in Iowa Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 33 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,319 more positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s data shows a total of 310,596 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and 4,478 people in Iowa have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,076 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 402 of the reported deaths.

A total of 273,021 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 450 people hospitalized in the state, with 66 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the COVID-19 hospitalized patients, 89 are in the ICU and 34 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 4,098 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,439,746 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 32.2 percent.

On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported a total of 147,968 doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

On Thursday, Gov. Reynolds outlined Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

