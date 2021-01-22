Advertisement

33 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,319 cases reported in Iowa Friday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 33 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,319 more positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s data shows a total of 310,596 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and 4,478 people in Iowa have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,076 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 402 of the reported deaths.

A total of 273,021 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 450 people hospitalized in the state, with 66 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the COVID-19 hospitalized patients, 89 are in the ICU and 34 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 4,098 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,439,746 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 32.2 percent.

On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported a total of 147,968 doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

On Thursday, Gov. Reynolds outlined Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file photo
Cedar Rapids Police break up brawl at Walmart on southwest side
A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning, issued by the National Weather Service, which...
Calm Sunday before heavy snow returns Monday
Ames police have identified 21-year-old Olivia Chutich as the Iowa State student found dead...
Police identify Iowa State student found dead near sorority
Expected snowfall amounts for Saturday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Snow develops late Saturday, slick roads expected
file photo
Cedar Rapids Police investigating attempted ATM theft

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute...
Fauci says vaccine goal would cover 67 million
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
2 in 5 Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 400 for first time since early October
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
US passes 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19