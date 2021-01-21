Advertisement

‘We can do anything’: Cedar Rapids mother and daughter take in history as Harris ascends to VP

By Mary Green
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Like so many days in the last year, LaNisha Cassell and her daughter, Lydia, spent Wednesday morning looking at a screen.

But what they watched that day was unprecedented and historic: the country’s first Black, Asian-American, and female vice president, Kamala Harris, being sworn-in during the 2021 inauguration in Washington, D.C., serving in the administration of President Joe Biden.

“I’m picturing all the little girls glued to their TVs right now, watching,” LaNisha, the executive director of the African American Museum of Iowa, said after Associate Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor administered the oath to Harris. “And adult women too.”

As much as Wednesday marked a day of firsts, LaNisha said she was also thinking about the women who brought the country here, as she and Lydia watched the ceremony in front of a poster of Rosa Parks hanging in the elder Cassell’s office.

“I think about even some of our local Iowa trailblazers, like Gertrude Rush, like Willie Stevenson Glanton, like Helen Miller, who have been serving in politics and have led the way,” LaNisha said.

Meanwhile, Lydia, a sophomore at Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids, grew up with former President Barack Obama in office for more than half of her 15 years.

So she said breaking this barrier Wednesday wasn’t a surprise.

“But it’s still a really good thing, a really happy thing to see,” she said.

Wednesday’s inauguration marked another first: the first one Lydia has watched.

“It gave me a lot of hope as a young woman to see that these people, they’re leading the way for me and people like me,” Lydia said.

LaNisha says another woman on the platform inspired her too — 22-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, who recited her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” near the end of the inaugural ceremony outside the U.S. Capitol.

“It made me think of a youthful Maya Angelou, and also, I could see my daughter doing something like that too,” she said.

Together, mother and daughter, they watched history — focused and at attention — the magnitude of which wasn’t lost through a screen.

“It was like a moment that was cemented, ‘We can do anything,’” LaNisha said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pizza forgotten in oven leaves family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Pizza forgotten in oven causes fire leaving family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Around 30 bars cited for breaking Governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Around 30 bars cited for breaking governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Iowa Democrats ask ethics committee to investigate Rep. Hinson
Iowa Democrats ask ethics committee to investigate Rep. Hinson
Police on Tuesday arrested 20-year-old Larenzo Laroy Burnett for involuntary manslaughter in...
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in Marisa Doolin shooting death
Gavel and Jail
Ex-Iowa sports radio host sentenced to prison in fraud case

Latest News

Iowa City Council OKs $12M financing for downtown project
Iowa City Council OKs $12M financing for downtown project
Jerry Burns appealing conviction for Michelle Martinko's murder
Jerry Burns appealing conviction for Michelle Martinko's murder
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley speaks on Senate floor about new administration
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley speaks on Senate floor about new administration
‘We can do anything’: Cedar Rapids mother and daughter take in history as Harris ascends to VP
‘We can do anything’: Cedar Rapids mother and daughter take in history as Harris ascends to VP