U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks asks Congress to dismiss complaint filed by Rita Hart

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Republican U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks is calling on Congress to, “follow precedent” and dismiss a complaint filed by democrat Rita Hart challenging her win in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District race.

That’s according to the Des Moines Register.

Miller-Meeks won by six votes in what was one of the closest House races in the nation in more than a decade.

Hart filed a petition late last month asking the U.S. House of Representatives to weigh in on the race.

Hart alleges that at least 22 legally cast ballots were mistakenly left uncounted during the original canvass.

An attorney representing Miller-Meeks made arguments that Hart did not pursue the matter in Iowa courts as is precedent before going to Congress.

Miller-Meeks’ attorney filed a motion with those arguments today with the U.S. House, asking to let the election stand.

