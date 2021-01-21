Advertisement

Temperatures drop to the single digits tonight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Not a bad day ahead, with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s.

A cold front passes through this evening and a few flurries may be possible north of Highway 20, but no impacts are expected. Temperatures will drop significantly overnight into the single digits and below zero wind chills are likely through tomorrow morning.

Partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs only in the teens. Our coldest night of the week comes tomorrow night, as temperatures look to be sub-zero.

Our next system continues to stay on track bringing the chance of snow Saturday night through Sunday morning and another one that will bring another snow chance Sunday and into Monday as well. Accumulations look possible, but we will continue to monitor the system as it moves closer to our area.

