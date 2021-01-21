Advertisement

Sumner daycare owner arrested after accusations of injuring 1-year-old

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a Sumner daycare has been arrested and charged with Child Endangerment after an employee accused her of injuring a 1-year-old child.

Police said the employee reported that 54-year-old Crystal Bahe, of Sumner, injured the 1-year-old while disciplining the child’s behavior.

Bahe is the owner of Crystal’s Christian Child Care LLC.

Sumner police and the Iowa Department of Human Services are conducting separate investigations into the incident that was reported on Tuesday.

The facility’s operations have been suspended while the DHS conducts a formal assessment. Families of the children attending the daycare have been notified and the children have been removed from the facility.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel and Jail
Ex-Iowa sports radio host sentenced to prison in fraud case
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
Police lights.
Name of victim in fatal Clayton County crash released
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Iowa Democrats ask ethics committee to investigate Rep. Hinson
Iowa Democrats ask ethics committee to investigate Rep. Hinson

Latest News

The Marion Police Department is saying goodbye to a longtime voice on the other end of an...
Marion dispatcher prepares to retire after nearly 31 years
While there were no protests in Washington, D.C., protesters did gather in other parts of the...
Democratic party building vandalized in Portland, protesters clash with police in Seattle
An Iowan who participated in the historic event say it looked different this year due to the...
Iowan participates in Presidential Inauguration, describes how pandemic changed it
Someone in Maryland has won the fourth largest Powerball Jackpot in history.
Maryland resident wins 4th largest Powerball Jackpot in history
A newly proposed Iowa law would authorize dentists to administer the COVID-19 and flu vaccines.
Newly proposed Iowa law could authorize dentists to administer COVID-19 vaccine