Sumner daycare owner arrested after accusations of injuring 1-year-old

SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a Sumner daycare has been arrested and charged with Child Endangerment after an employee accused her of injuring a 1-year-old child.

Police said the employee reported that 54-year-old Crystal Bahe, of Sumner, injured the 1-year-old while disciplining the child’s behavior.

Bahe is the owner of Crystal’s Christian Child Care LLC.

Sumner police and the Iowa Department of Human Services are conducting separate investigations into the incident that was reported on Tuesday.

The facility’s operations have been suspended while the DHS conducts a formal assessment. Families of the children attending the daycare have been notified and the children have been removed from the facility.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.