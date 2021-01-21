Advertisement

Police: Illinois girl, 3, fell from window, died from cold

(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old northwestern Illinois girl died after she apparently fell from a window on a frigid night and couldn’t get back inside her family’s home.

Rock Island police say Charlotte Handelman appears to have fallen out of a second-floor window at her family’s Rock Island home between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, when she was found outside.

The (Moline) Dispatch/The Rock Island Argus reports she was pronounced dead at a hospital and preliminary autopsy findings show she died from hypothermia.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the girl’s death was “absolutely tragic.”

The home is in the Quad Cities area, which is located along the Illinois-Iowa state line.

