Pella Tulip Festival is on but with changes due to pandemic

(KTUU)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PELLA, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of thousands of tulips will be on display during the 86th Tulip Festival in Pella this year, but the pandemic is forcing some changes.

The festival is scheduled for May 6-8 and will feature Dutch food and costumes in addition to the tulips. Organizers said they’re planning to bring impromptu “pop-up” musical performances throughout the festival.

However, the afternoon and evening parades have been canceled.

Organizers said food vendors will be spread out and capacity controls will be applied where possible. Outdoor venues will operate at reduced capacity and indoor venues will adjust capacities as needed.

“We are currently planning additional events that can be enjoyed safely,” Tulip Time Steering Committee Chairperson Lori Lourens said. “Spring is a time of new birth. After the events of the past year, we look forward to welcoming you to Pella for a time of celebration.”

Organizers said plans for the festival are subject to change based on guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the CDC.

For more information, visit pellahistorical.org.

