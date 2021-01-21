One hospitalized in shooting in Cedar Falls Wednesday night

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has been hospitalized after a shooting incident in Cedar Falls on Wednesday night.

Police responded to the incident just after 10 p.m. in the area of the 2400 block of Olive Street.

Officials have not released the name or condition of the victim. Police believe it to have been an isolated incident, and that the public is not in danger.

The incident remains under investigation.

