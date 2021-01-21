Police looking for Dubuque Work Release Center escapee

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Officials are looking for a man who failed to return to the Dubuque Work Release Center on Thursday.

Christopher Allen Puccio, 27, was initially admitted to the work release facility on November 13, 2020, but authorities say he did return earlier on Thursday as he was scheduled to do so.

Puccio is described as a white male, 6′1″ tall, and weighs 257 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

Puccio pleaded guilty to a charge of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury in Dubuque County for a stabbing incident involving another man in Dubuque in August 2018.

