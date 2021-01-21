Local cyclists clear the woods of derecho damage so they can ride the trails

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “With the pandemic there were just a ton of people using the trails this year because it’s a great way to stay in shape outside,” said Cedar Rapids cyclist Rob McKillip. “I was going along really great until August 10 when all of our trails were completely covered with trees.”

The damage that August’s derecho did to the mountain biking and fat tire biking trails in Cedar Rapids was enormous and wide spread.

“The park was just so covered on the trails we had to get out the GPS maps to even find the trails because they were so buried under piles of trees.”

With their trails covered by giant trees, a group of local cyclists, that are members of the Linn Area Mountain Bike Association, rolled up their sleeves and went to work clearing the trails.

“A lot of places you kind of had to crawl into stuff, I kind of cut through stuff and pull stuff out,” said Todd Brown.

“Big logs you had to roll or lift. It was a great workout” said Mike Heath.

Thanks to their hard work, local fat bike riders are now able to enjoy tails like the Sac and Fox.

“We started grooming the trails out here so folks on fat bikes could enjoy the trails without having to work too hard when we have all the snow like we do now.” McKillip said.

“In some ways the trail looks better and rides better than it did before.”

