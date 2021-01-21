Iowa representatives attend Biden-Harris inauguration

WASHINGTON (KCRG) With the exception of Iowa 4th District Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra, all of Iowa’s representatives in Congress and the U.S. Senate attended President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ Inauguration Day ceremony.

Feenstra told Radio Iowa he was attending his daughter’s basketball ball team’s senior night at Dordt University instead.

But Feenstra did tweet on Wednesday “We must prioritize fixing our national debt crisis and delivering results for families and farmers who are struggling. I’m hopeful Pres. Biden will seek common ground,” and that “While the outcome of the presidential election was not what thousands of Iowans had hoped for, it’s time to look ahead and move forward.”

I look forward to tackling the challenges facing our country. #IA04 — Rep. Randy Feenstra (@RepFeenstra) January 20, 2021

1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson attended, writing in a Facebook post that “While President-elect Biden and I disagree on the vast majority of policies, I am committed to finding areas we can work together to help Iowans.”

Today, Matt and I will be attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala... Posted by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

2nd District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks tweeted a picture from today’s event, writing that she was there “to show respect for the office of the presidency and witness the peaceful transfer of power.”

At the inauguration of President @JoeBiden today to show respect for the office of the presidency and witness the peaceful transfer of power. #ia02 pic.twitter.com/OEYvI3W6t6 — Mariannette Miller-Meeks (@RepMMM) January 20, 2021

Iowa’s only Democrat in the Congress, 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne, also attended the inauguration, writing in a statement released today that “Together, we begin that shared purpose of unifying, healing and building our country back better than ever before.”

Iowa’s Junior Senator Joni Ernst was also in attendance. In a statement posted to Twitter, she wrote that “As an eternal optimist, I am hopeful we can work together with President Joe Biden, and the first female Vice President, Kamala Harris, in a bipartisan way to deliver for the American people.”

Iowa’s Senior Senator Chuck Grassley was also at the ceremony, writing on Twitter that he was looking forward to working with the new administration.

Today I attended the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies for President Biden & Vice President Harris. I look fwd to working w them on behalf of the ppl of Iowa. @ United States Capitol https://t.co/7sG9NWnnih — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 20, 2021

Grassley also spoke from the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, saying “Like four years ago, I know that many Americans are not happy with how it turned out. That is absolutely fine. In our country, you are not obliged to like or support the president.”

