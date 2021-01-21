Advertisement

Iowa man sentenced for having Molotov cocktail at Omaha protest

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -A 25-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for having a Molotov cocktail during racial injustice protests in downtown Omaha last year.

Steven Fitch, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for unlawful possession of destructive device. He will serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.

Prosecutors said Omaha police found Fitch with a Molotov cocktail in his front pants pocket during protests on May 31.

The device contained a clear liquid inside a bottle with a red rag attached. The rag had gasoline on it and Fitch had several lighters in his pocket.

