Advertisement

Initial and continuing unemployment claims decline in Iowa

IowaWORKS sign.
IowaWORKS sign.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Initial and continuing unemployment claims decreased slightly last week in Iowa.

Iowa Workforce Development reported a total of 6,785 people filed initial unemployment claims in Iowa last week. That’s a decrease of 581 from the previous reporting period.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims totaled 46,694, a decrease of 1,859 from the previous week.

The decline in Iowa followed suit with declining unemployment claims nationally, though unemployment remains high across the country.

The industries in Iowa with the most claims last week were construction and manufacturing.

IWD said these industries in particular typically see an increase in unemployment claims from November through February due to seasonal layoffs.

Nearly 63.6 percent of claimants indicated to IWD that their claim was not COVID-19 related.

For more on this week’s data, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel and Jail
Ex-Iowa sports radio host sentenced to prison in fraud case
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
Police lights.
Name of victim in fatal Clayton County crash released
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Iowa Democrats ask ethics committee to investigate Rep. Hinson
Iowa Democrats ask ethics committee to investigate Rep. Hinson

Latest News

A Maquoketa couple has opened the town's first brewery since prohibition.
Couple opens first brewery in Maquoketa in more than 100 years
With President Joe Biden now in office, some Iowa farmers are worried about what a Democratic...
Iowa farmers share concerns about democratic White House
Cedar Falls Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
One injured in shooting in Cedar Falls
A new vaccine may have people wondering what's going into their body if they get it.
What's in the COVID-19 vaccine?