Initial and continuing unemployment claims decline in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Initial and continuing unemployment claims decreased slightly last week in Iowa.

Iowa Workforce Development reported a total of 6,785 people filed initial unemployment claims in Iowa last week. That’s a decrease of 581 from the previous reporting period.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims totaled 46,694, a decrease of 1,859 from the previous week.

The decline in Iowa followed suit with declining unemployment claims nationally, though unemployment remains high across the country.

The industries in Iowa with the most claims last week were construction and manufacturing.

IWD said these industries in particular typically see an increase in unemployment claims from November through February due to seasonal layoffs.

Nearly 63.6 percent of claimants indicated to IWD that their claim was not COVID-19 related.

For more on this week’s data, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.