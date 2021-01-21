Advertisement

Deputies: Coyote pulled from SC elementary school restroom

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office traffic deputies and staff members of Cane Bay Elementary...
Berkeley County Sheriff's Office traffic deputies and staff members of Cane Bay Elementary School worked together to catch a coyote that wandered into the school.(Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/WCSC)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Berkeley County school traffic deputies and staffers worked together to expel a coyote that wandered into an elementary school building Wednesday, WCSC reported.

A post from the sheriff’s office Community Action Team joked the coyote is the newest mascot for Cane Bay Elementary School.

The coyote, nicknamed 'Wiley,' was discovered in a school restroom and apparently wandered into...
The coyote, nicknamed 'Wiley,' was discovered in a school restroom and apparently wandered into the building during drop-off, deputies said.(Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/WCSC)

The animal apparently sneaked into the school during drop off, deputies say.

Deputies and school staff members worked together to rescue “Wiley” from a school restroom without any injuries, the post states.

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel and Jail
Ex-Iowa sports radio host sentenced to prison in fraud case
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
Police lights.
Name of victim in fatal Clayton County crash released
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Iowa Democrats ask ethics committee to investigate Rep. Hinson
Iowa Democrats ask ethics committee to investigate Rep. Hinson

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, then-President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for...
Biden Cabinet: Buttigieg urges big funds for transportation
Lottery officials say the single winning ticket was sold in Maryland, matching all six numbers...
Hard-luck Maryland town gets a $731.1 million Powerball win
A helicopter belonging to the Manatee County, Florida, Sheriff’s Department caught the moment...
Suspect caught on camera hitting Florida deputy with stolen car
Rita Hart (D) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) are candidates for Iowa's 2nd Congressional...
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks asks Congress to dismiss complaint filed by Rita Hart
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden revokes Trump report promoting ‘patriotic education’