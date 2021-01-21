Buchanan County Fair fundraising for new 4-H event center

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) -The Buchanan County Fair Association is launching a capitol campaign for its new event center. The center will help support local 4-H and FFA troops.

Charli Sherman joined Buchanan County’s 4-H group when she was in 5th grade. She’s been presenting projects and hosting fish frys in the Buchanan County Fairground event center for six years, saying ”When we do our building projects, there’s never enough room for our booths to show all of our projects, so they don’t get appreciated as much.”

And while she has fond memories of the old building, she says she’s ready for a bigger, better space. ”I thought this was gonna be great. It’s gonna be so much easier to access everything and have more opportunities,” says Sherman.

On Wednesday, the fair launched its “Building a Fair Future” capitol campaign. So far it’s raised more than a third of the 1.5 million dollars it needs.

Fair Manager Molly Dennie says the 4-H and FFA programs are a critical part of the fair, saying ”Buchanan County is very agriculturally driven, and so like I said these programs are thriving. Both 4-H and FFA you see the numbers growing, you see the youth staying involved, so we wanted to give back to them.”

She says the new building will make more room for displays during fair week, and give the 4-H troops a place to gather during the year, but it’s use will go beyond just fair activities. ”We are going to be utilizing the space as an event center, so wedding receptions, other community events. Right now in Independence and Buchanan County as a whole, there’s kind of a need for more spaces for people to come together,” says Dennie.

Dennie says they hope to start working on the new building late this summer, and plan to have it ready for the 2022 fair.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.