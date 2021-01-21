Another good one today, cold front hits tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today continues to look great and we can plan on highs well into the 30s with mostly sunny conditions. Tonight, a cold front moves in from the northwest and will knock the temperatures down considerably. As a result, we’ll be looking for below-zero wind chills by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow night continues to look the coldest as widespread below zero lows are likely under the Arctic high pressure system. There will be plenty of cold air around this weekend, so the incoming system should be a snow producer in our area Saturday night into early Sunday. A second system will quickly follow and while that track is still wobbling around, there is another snow chance still on track later Sunday through Monday. Time will tell on the amounts, but latest data continues to suggest some accumulations and we’ll continue to watch the latest trends as it becomes clearer what these systems may do in our area.

