51 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,709 cases reported in Iowa Thursday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 51 more COVID-19 deaths in Iowa and 1,709 more COVID-19 cases.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s data shows a total of 309,277 COVID-19 cases and 4,445 more COVID-19 related deaths in Iowa since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,046 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 399 of the reported deaths.

A total of 271,951 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

The state has not updated the hospitalization numbers over the last 24 hours.

According to the data the state makes available, 5,276 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,435,648 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 32.4 percent.

