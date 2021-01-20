Advertisement

Woman pregnant with twins survives COVID-19 after 7 weeks in hospital, special therapy

By KMPH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) - A California woman pregnant with twins is recovering at home after she contracted COVID-19 and spent seven weeks in the hospital.

Dallas Selling’s case of COVID-19 was so bad she ended up on a breathing tube and ventilator at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, California, after she started feeling sick around Thanksgiving. But it wasn’t enough.

“I never thought that it would be to this extent. I never thought there’d be a chance of dying, honestly, or that I never see my family again,” Selling said. “You need to listen to your body and know when it’s time to go. I’m glad I did when I did because I may not have been here if I didn’t.”

Dallas Selling, who is pregnant with twin girls, spent seven weeks in the hospital after she...
Dallas Selling, who is pregnant with twin girls, spent seven weeks in the hospital after she contracted COVID-19 around Thanksgiving. She hopes to not return until the twins are due in late April.(Source: KMPH via CNN)

Staff in the intensive care unit started Selling, who is pregnant with twins, on a therapy called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. It is used for COVID-19 patients who are out of other options. Only about 20 patients at the hospital have received the treatment since the start of the pandemic.

After the treatment, Selling recovered and was released. She spent seven weeks in the hospital.

“Losing the babies was probably my biggest fear, and being able to go home alive and with the babies is huge,” she said. “It’s crazy what that machine and that team does.”

The twins, both believed to be girls, are due in late April, and Selling hopes she won’t be back at the hospital until then.

Copyright 2021 KMPH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 30 bars cited for breaking Governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Around 30 bars cited for breaking governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Pizza forgotten in oven leaves family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Pizza forgotten in oven causes fire leaving family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Police on Tuesday arrested 20-year-old Larenzo Laroy Burnett for involuntary manslaughter in...
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in Marisa Doolin shooting death
Army veteran Michael McKinney, is shown in a Dec. 6, 2020 booking photo released by the Polk...
Man charged with 5 new felonies in Iowa Trump rally shooting
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine...
Biden picks 1st transgender person for Senate-confirmed post

Latest News

President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump’s exit: President leaves office to uncertain future
Wednesday is Inauguration Day for Joe Biden.
Inauguration Day for Joseph R. Biden
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell now says the President is partially responsible for the...
Sen. McConnell says Trump partially responsible for the riot at US Capitol
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump frees former aides from ethics pledge, lobbying ban
In the final hours of his presidency, President Trump issued nearly 150-pardons and commutations
Trump issues nearly 150 pardons and commutations in final hours of presidency