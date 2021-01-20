Windy and warmer today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Despite the cold start to the day, the gusty southwest winds plus some sunshine will turn things around to the lower 40s by this afternoon. That will come along with wind chills in the 20s and 30s. The general weather pattern is pretty quiet through Saturday, though it’ll get cold again from Thursday night through Friday night. Going into the weekend, plan on snow to start up Saturday night and go through Sunday. Snow accumulation does appear likely but it’s too early for any sort of specifics. Have a great day!

