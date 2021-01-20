Weather changes ahead
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather remains in place through Thursday, but a change in wind direction brings down colder air on Friday. Highs on Thursday stay in the 30s. A cold front passes through the state Thursday night ushering in cold air for Friday and Saturday. Next snowfall chance develops on Saturday night with a much more active pattern ahead next week. Have a good night.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.