Weather changes ahead

By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather remains in place through Thursday, but a change in wind direction brings down colder air on Friday. Highs on Thursday stay in the 30s. A cold front passes through the state Thursday night ushering in cold air for Friday and Saturday. Next snowfall chance develops on Saturday night with a much more active pattern ahead next week. Have a good night.

