Sunshine and gusty winds today

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lots of sunshine expected this afternoon as highs rise above freezing.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be gusty at times from the southwest. Overnight, partly cloudy skies as temperatures drop into the 20s.

Quiet conditions continue through the end of the week. Highs stay in the 30s tomorrow, before falling into the teens on Friday.

Clouds build in on Saturday ahead of our next system that brings the chance of snow Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Accumulations are possible, but it’s still too early to talk specifics. Enjoy the sunshine!

