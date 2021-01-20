Strong winds causing some blowing snow, slick roads

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of strong, gusty winds behind a cold front will cause some travel issues on Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a good portion of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area. It runs roughly between U.S. Highway 20 and Interstate 80. In this corridor, strong winds will cause some blowing of snow, which could create slick roadways.

If you encounter an area of blowing snow, make sure to use caution and typical winter driving techniques. Reduce speed, leave a greater distance between you and the car in front of you, and keep your low beams on.

We should see conditions begin to improve after about 9:00 to 10:00 p.m. as winds begin to subside.

