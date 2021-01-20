Some Iowa farmers worried about more regulations under Biden administration

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -President Trump had broad support from farmers throughout his Presidency. Owner of Double G Angus Farms in Tiffin, Steve Swenka was one of them.

Despite trade wars with China, he credits President Trump with making life a little easier on the farm. He cites scaled back regulations including the Waters of the United States Rule “Trump’s beliefs were that you know agriculture were you know the backbone of the country,” said Swenka. “And profit in agriculture kind of setbacks the tone for the rest of the country.”

President Biden has already said he will reinstate the environmental regulations under the Waters of the United States rules, which were very unpopular with farmers. That’s exactly what Swenka is worried about under a Biden administration.

“Definitely we don’t want to see more regulations,” he said. “Regulations are often times more detrimental then they are helpful.”

Iowa State Political Science Professor Karen Kedrowski believes President Biden will ultimately help farmers. She points to ending the trade wars with China, emphasizing on Ethanol, and rolling back immigration rules.

“It’s Going to be a steadier workforce for our farmers who depend on migrants workers,” she said. “Many of whom are immigrants themselves to help with the harvesting of their crops.”

Swenka applauds President Biden for nominating Iowan Tom Vilsack as Ag Secretary. He says he will give the new President a chance.

“We’ve farmed through Republican administrations, we’ve farmed through Democratic administrations and I think we are pretty resilient,” he said. “I think that ultimately we’re going to meet the challenge.”

