Advertisement

Pork exec gives $25K to Governor Reynolds; company got virus aid

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. A new disclosure report shows an owner of a large pork production company that disproportionately benefited from an Iowa coronavirus aid program recently donated $25,000 to Reynolds' campaign last month. Mary Ann Christensen, board member of Christensen Farms and part of the family that owns the company, made the donation Dec. 29, according to the filing made public Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -An owner of a large pork production company that disproportionately benefited from an Iowa coronavirus aid program donated $25,000 to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ campaign last month.

Mary Ann Christensen is a board member of Christensen Farms, one of the nation’s largest family-owned pork producers. The $25,000 campaign donation she gave Reynolds was among the largest that Reynolds received in 2020 and far more than the $1,000 that Christensen gave the governor in 2017.

Christensen Farms received $1.86 million in 2020 through the Iowa Disposal Assistance Program, which was 72% of the pandemic aid awarded in its first rounds.

The program reimbursed farmers who euthanized their hogs after COVID-19 disrupted their supply chain.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pizza forgotten in oven leaves family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Pizza forgotten in oven causes fire leaving family of six without a home in Cedar Rapids
Around 30 bars cited for breaking Governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Around 30 bars cited for breaking governor’s proclamation during the pandemic
Police on Tuesday arrested 20-year-old Larenzo Laroy Burnett for involuntary manslaughter in...
Cedar Rapids police make arrest in Marisa Doolin shooting death
Iowa Democrats ask ethics committee to investigate Rep. Hinson
Iowa Democrats ask ethics committee to investigate Rep. Hinson
Army veteran Michael McKinney, is shown in a Dec. 6, 2020 booking photo released by the Polk...
Man charged with 5 new felonies in Iowa Trump rally shooting

Latest News

Bikers' work to clear the Derecho-tattered trails in Cedar Rapids pays off
Bikers' work to clear the Derecho-tattered trails in Cedar Rapids pays off
Iowa COVID case daily update 1-20-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 1-20-2021
Iowa Democrats react to Biden's Inauguration
Iowa Democrats react to Biden's Inauguration
It’s been one year since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in the United States.
Today marks one year since first COVID case in the United States
Iowa Senate President submits anti-abortion amendment
Iowa Senate President submits anti-abortion amendment